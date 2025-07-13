Preston (England), Jul 13 (AP) Liverpool players and fans paid tribute to Diogo Jota on Sunday in the Premier League champion's first game since the forward died in a car accident.

The pre-season friendly against Preston at Deepdale featured a live rendition of Liverpool's anthem “You'll Never Walk Alone” and a minute's silence before kickoff.

Fans turned up with commemorative flags and sang Jota's name.

The Portugal international died along with his brother Andre Silva, also a soccer player, near the northwestern city of Zamora, Spain, on July 3.

On Friday Liverpool said it had retired his No. 20 jersey as a mark of respect.

Liverpool beat second-tier Preston 3-1 and forward Darwin Nunez paid tribute to Jota after scoring in the first half. In celebration, he mimicked his former teammate's iconic celebration by sitting on the grass and playing with an imaginary game controller. (AP)

