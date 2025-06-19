Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday unveiled the official logo for the men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 scheduled from November 28 to December 10 in the state.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Udhayanidhi's presence by member secretary of SDAT Meghanath Reddy and Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, on the occasion for organising the international tournament in which 24 teams will vie for the top honours.

Additional Chief Secretary of state government Atulya Mishra, Hockey India treasurer Sekar J Manoharan, and Hockey India director general Cdr R K Srivastava were present during the signing and exchange of the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister M K Stalin had sanctioned Rs 65 crore for the conduct of the 14th edition of the tournament in Chennai and Madurai, and for establishing a world-class synthetic turf in Madurai.

He thanked the chief minister for his support and efforts in promoting sports in the state and appealed to the people to transform Tamil Nadu into the sports capital of India.

The draw of pools for the Federation of Internationale de Hockey (International Hockey Federation) Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will be held at the FIH office in Lausanne, Switzerland, on June 24. There will be 6 pools of 4 teams and every pool will include one seeded team as well as one team from each pool.

For the first time, 24 teams, an increase of 8 compared to the last edition, would take part this year.

The tournament will be the third time India would be hosting after the events in Lucknow in 2016 and Bhubaneswar in 2021.

