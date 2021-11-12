Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand is looking forward to being at a World Championship minus the stress of competition as he prepares to don the commentator's hat for the upcoming clash between defending champion Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

The marquee showdown is scheduled from November 24 to December 16 in Dubai.

Also Read | How to Buy India vs New Zealand 2021 Tickets for Jaipur T20I Match Online? Ticket Price and Booking Details & COVID-19 Guidelines to Watch Rohit Sharma Lead at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

"I think it will be fun. I have already experienced it online. I am looking forward to trying it. It will be very nice," said the five-tim former world champion, who will be one of the official commentators.

As to how the role of commentator came about, the Chennai-based chess ace said, "Not much of a story there...basically the FIDE asked me about being a commentator for the world championship match and I thought why not try it."

Also Read | Lionel Messi Injury Update: Leo to Join Argentina For World Cup Qualifiers Against Uraguay, Brazil After Recovering From Hamstring and Knee Problems.

"It will be special. Looking forward to going to a world championship match without the tension of playing. I am a chess fan too and hope it will be a good match," Anand, who has already donned the role of a commentator for a few online events, added.

"Obviously some memories will come back. I will just go there and see how it is."

On the match itself, he said Carlsen has been in pretty good form and would be the favourite.

"Carlsen is in pretty good form. He has been reactive. He has been preparing well. He will be the favourite. Nepomniachtchi is strong enough to be a good opponent. I am hoping that it will be an exciting match," he said.

On the move to make the championship match a 14-game affair from the previous 12-game finale, Anand said it gives the players better chance of a comeback from setbacks

"They will now play three games before a rest day and not two games like before. That can be exhausting. Longer games give both players more chances for a comeback from setbacks," he felt.

Anand, who will be seen in the role of a mentor for the Indian youngsters at the third Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz tournament starting in Kolkata from November 17, said the event provides a great chance for them (young Indian players) to compete against top players.

Vidit Gujrathi, B Adhiban, Dronavalli Harika and the young brigade including Nihal Sarin, R Praggnanandhaa, Karthikeyan Murali, D Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani, Arjun Erigaisi and R Vaishali will be participating in the tournament in Kolkata.

He lauded the performance of the young Indian players in the last year or so and said they had done well and improved their ratings.

"Gukesh has had a wonderful rating spike, Raunak (Sadhwani) too has improved his rating. Pragg (Praggnanandhaa) has had some very good results in online tournaments.

"Their progress has been very steady," Anand said about the young Indian brigade, a few of whom he trains as part of the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)