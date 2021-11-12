The home series against New Zealand begins on November 17, 2021. So India and New Zealand will play three T20Is and a couple of Test matches. First, India and New Zealand will lock horns in the T20Is series that will start on November 17, 2021, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Virat Kohli has quit captaincy for the T20I format and we shall have Rohit Sharma leading the side. In this article, we shall tell you about the right website for buying tickets for the match and also the COVID-19 guidelines that the fans need to follow to watch the match. India Squad for Test Series Against New Zealand Announced; Ajinkya Rahane to Lead in 1st Test, Virat Kohli to Join From 2nd Test

The best part is that the fans are allowed to watch the proceedings of the match in the stadium. PayTM is the platform which can help you buy tickets for the game. The tickets are being sold from November 11, 2021. The price of the vary from stand-to-stand. The ticket prices range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 15.000. The prices for the President Box tickets are priced at Rs 15,000.

Check the prices of tickets below:

Ticket Rates East Stand 1000 Rs North Stand 2000 Rs South Stand 2500 Rs Lawn 3500-8000 President Box 15000 Rs President Pavilion 12000 Rs Secretary Box 8000 Rs Player Lounge 8000 Rs West Box (10 Seats) 50000 Rs West Roof Top 2000 Rs

COVID-19 Guidelines

The fans who wish to watch the match in the stadium will have to carry an RTPCR report with themselves. The spectators who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed in the stadiums. One dose of vaccine is mandatory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).