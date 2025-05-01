London [UK], May 1 (ANI): Seven venues have been confirmed to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next year in England and the final of the mega event is set to take place at historic Lord's Cricket Ground which will be played on July 5, as per the ICC official website.

The announcement was made on May 1 during a launch event at Lord's, where it was also revealed that Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, The Oval and Bristol County Ground will host matches during the tournament.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on 12 June and span 24 days, featuring 33 matches before reaching its grand finale at Lord's.

The full tournament schedule will be unveiled in due course.

With an expanded field of 12 teams - the largest ever in a Women's T20 World Cup - this edition promises to be the most competitive yet as the best in the world vie for the prestigious title.

Eight teams - hosts England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies - have already secured their spots for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Four additional teams will join them through the Qualifier scheduled next year.

The 12 teams will be split into two groups of six for the group stage, followed by the knockout rounds and finals.

"The confirmation of venues represents a defining moment as we build towards the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. This tournament will bring together the world's finest players in a celebration of skill, spirit and sportsmanship," said ICC Chair Jay Shah, as quoted by the ICC.

"The United Kingdom's rich diversity has always shown passionate support for all teams, something we witnessed so memorably at past events. The sell-out Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women's game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final. As we turn our focus to preparing for the tournament, we are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket's return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028," he added.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould SAID: "We are hugely excited for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, and thrilled to be able to confirm the seven iconic venues that will host the tournament. It is, of course, extra special to announce that the final will be taking place at Lord's. It is one of the finest venues in world cricket, and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord's.

"This will be the biggest women's cricket event ever staged in England and Wales and is undoubtedly an opportunity to take the game to more people than ever before and welcome in new fans, young and old. Crucially, though, this isn't just about scale, it's about providing a world-class experience for players, fans and broadcasters alike, ensuring that the tournament reflects the elite performance of the players on the pitch. We want this competition to be part of a long-term movement, and not just a single moment in time. This World Cup will grow a new generation of fans who didn't grow up with women's cricket but will never imagine sport without it," he added.

The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup will mark the milestone 10th edition of the tournament, which began in 2009.

The most recent edition, hosted by Bangladesh in the UAE in 2024, saw New Zealand claim their first-ever title, defeating South Africa by 32 runs in the final. (ANI)

