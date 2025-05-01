Dubai, May 1: The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will host the final of the expanded Women's T20 World Cup on July 5 next year, the International Cricket Council announced on Thursday. The 12-team tournament will begin on June 12 and feature 33 matches, culminating in a grand finale at Lord's, which also hosted the final of the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol Make Big Gains in Women’s ODI Player Standings.

In addition to Lord's, six other venues will stage matches, including Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, The Oval, Hampshire Bowl, and the Bristol County Ground. The tournament will feature two groups followed by a knockout stage. The detailed schedule will be announced in due course.

Eight teams, including Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies, have already qualified. The remaining four spots will be decided through the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2025.

"The United Kingdom's rich diversity has always shown passionate support for all teams," ICC Chair Jay Shah said. "The sell-out Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's in 2017 remains a landmark in the rise of the women's game, and I cannot think of a more fitting stage for the final.”

As we turn our focus to preparing for the tournament, we are excited by the promise of thrilling T20 action that will not only captivate fans here but also serve as a showcase for cricket's return on the Olympic stage in Los Angeles 2028," he added.

The ICC's global women's events have been on an ascendancy since the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 with an increase in spectators' attendance at venues and more viewership across broadcast and digital platforms. India Women's National Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over-Rate During IND-W vs SL-W Match in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final between Australia and India in Melbourne saw a record 86,174 spectators in attendance, while the finals of the subsequent T20 World Cups in Cape Town (2023) and Dubai (2024) were also sold out in markets where women's cricket had never been ticketed before.

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould said: “We are hugely excited for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, and thrilled to be able to confirm the seven iconic venues that will host the tournament. “It is of course extra special to announce that the final will be taking place at Lord's. It is one of the finest venues in world cricket and every cricketer dreams of being part of occasions like a World Cup final at Lord's."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)