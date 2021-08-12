London, Aug 12 (PTI) The toss of the second Test between India and England was delayed due to rain here on Thursday.

Rain arrived at Lord's minutes before toss time.

The first ended in a draw after day five was washed out at Trent Bridge. PTI

