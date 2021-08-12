After the series opener was drawn, India and England meet in the second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The Test match begins today (August 12, Thursday) at 03:30 pm IST. No prizes for guessing that both the sides will be pressing for victory in this fixture to take an early lead in the five-match series. Both the teams will be fresh after good off days. Stay tuned for toss and playing XI updates. ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table Updated: Latest Rankings, Team-Wise Standings and Points Tally in ICC WTC 2.

With Shardul Thakur out of the second Test, India will look to field either Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav or Ravi Ashwin. Chances of India fielding Ashwin look less at this point in time as India are likely to go in with four pacers. England, on the other hand, are set to make few changes with Stuart Broad out injured. Is India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

The weather is expected to be generally good for this Test with some rain predicted on day four and five. The pitch at Lord’s is likely to favour both batsmen and bowlers for this encounter.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Pope, Jack Leach.