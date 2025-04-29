Colombo [Sri Lanka] April 29 (ANI): The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India-W have been fined five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the opening match against Sri Lanka-W held in Colombo on Sunday.

The sanction was imposed by Vanessa de Silva from the ICC International Panel of Match Referees after India were found to be one over short of the required rate, even after considering the applicable time allowances, according to a report on ICC website.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Wallpapers and HD Images for Free Download: Happy Birthday Rohit Greetings, HD Photos in Team India and MI Jersey for WhatsApp Status, Facebook Profile Pic and Instagram to Share Online.

The fine is in line with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations.

As per the regulations, teams are penalized 5 per cent of their match fee for each over that is not completed in the allotted time.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of SL-W vs IND-W vs SA-W With Net Run Rate.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur accepted responsibility for the offence and agreed to the proposed sanction, making a formal hearing unnecessary.

The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Anna Harris and Nimali Perera, with support from third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Dedunu de Silva.

A powerful all-round performance from India, led by Sneh Rana's three-wicket haul and Pratika Rawal's unbeaten half-century in the 148-run chase against Sri Lanka, saw India cruise through to a nine-wicket win in the contest.

A brilliant bowling display by Indian spinner Sneh Rana powered India-W (INDW) to post a victory over South Africa-W (SAW) in the ongoing Tri series in Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India sealed the win with four balls to spare and cemented themselves at the top of the points table.

India squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Shuchi Upadhyay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)