Pallekele [Sri Lanka], December 15 (ANI): Colombo Stars beat Dambulla Aura by 9 wickets at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022.

On Wednesday, batting first, the Dambulla Aura were bowled out for 89. Kasun Rajitha's 5/22 helped Colombo Stars restrict Dambulla Aura to a low score.

For Colombo Stars, Niroshan Dickwella and Dinesh Chandimal opened the innings. Niroshan's stay at the crease was not for long as he was dismissed for a duck by Pramod Madushan. Dinesh Chandimal and Charith Asalanka put up a partnership of 90-runs as they reached the target with 9 overs to spare.

A release said, Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 31 from 32 balls, which included 3 boundaries, while Charith Asalanka remained not out on 58 from 36 balls. His innings was laced with 5 boundaries and 4 sixes.

For Dambulla Aura, Pramod Madushan was the pick of the bowler as took 1/3 in 2 overs.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Colombo Stars elected to bowl first. For Dambulla Aura, Lasith Croospulle and Shevon Daniel opened the innings. However, Colombo Stars bowlers were on the mark from the first delivery. Kasun Rajitha dismissed Croospulle for a duck, while Shevon Daniel was also dismissed for a duck by Rajitha.

The team was struggling at 4/16 in 2.3 overs.

Captain Dasun Shanaka scored 20 runs from 11 balls, including 1 boundary and 2 sixes.

For Colombo Stars, Kasun Rajitha scalped 5/22 from his allotted 4 overs, while Suranga Lakmal, Karim Janat picked 1 wicket each and Jeffrey Vandersay took 2/10 from his 4 overs.

Kasun won the 'Man of the Match' award for his five-wicket haul. (ANI)

