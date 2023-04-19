Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for LSG with 51 off 42 balls, taking them to 154 for seven. R Ashwin was the standout Rajasthan bowler with two wickets.

Also Read | DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 28.

Royals could only manage 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.

Brief scores:

Also Read | Gary Ballance, Zimbabwe Cricketer, Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket.

Lucknow Super Giants: 154/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 51, K L Rahul 39; R Ashwin 2/23). Rajasthan Royals 144/6 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44, Jos Buttler 40; Avesh Khan 3/25).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)