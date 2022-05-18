Navi Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants posted a challenging 210 for no loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul hit 68 not out off 51 as the opening duo shared the highest ever partnership in IPL.

None of the KKR bowlers could pose any challenge with Sunil Narine returning with figures of 0 for 27, while Tim Southee and Andre Russell conceded 57 and 45 runs in four and three overs respectively.

Brief Score:

Lucknow Super Giants: 210 for no loss in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 140 not out, KL Rahul 68 not out; Sunil Narine 0/27). PTI

