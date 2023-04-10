Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Teams:

Also Read | Barcelona vs Girona, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Also Read | FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Football Match on TV and Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)