Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to register their first win in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Set an imposing target of 211, first-timers LSG completed the task with three balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood Remains Suspended by Manchester United Despite Club Website Still Having Player's Profile, Red Devils Issue Statement.

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul scored 61 and 40, respectively, while Evin Lewis blazed away to 55 off 23 balls.

Earlier, sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 210 for seven.

Also Read | Max Allegri, Juventus Head Coach, Reveals He Had Signed With Real Madrid Last Season Before Rejoining the Turin Outfit.

Opening the innings, the seasoned Robin Uthappa smashed a 27-ball 50 at the Brabourne Stadium, while Shivam Dube struck an aggressive 49 off 30 balls.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 217/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Shivam Dube 49, Moeen Ali 35; Ravi Bishnoi 2/24, Avesh Khan 2/38, Andrew Tye 2/41).

Lucknow Super Giants: 211/4 in 19.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 61, KL Rahul 40, Evin Lewis 55 not out; Dwaine Pretorius 2/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)