New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Maaya Revathi registered an upset 6-3, 6-2 win over fourth seed Aishwarya Jadav 6-3, 6-2 to enter the semi-finals of the under-16 section in the Fenesta Open Tennis Championship on Thursday.

Laxman Siri Dandu played an up and down game before conquering Saijayani Banerjee 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in another quarter-final. Even though exchanges were equal in the first two sets, Laxman won the decider easily.

In the under-14 section, HarithaShree N, the top seed, beat Nainika Reddy 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to enter the last four stage.

Debasis Sahoo, seeded second, beat Dhruv Sachdeva in straight sets. He was outstanding in the first set from the baseline. In the second set, Sahoo kept the pressure on.

Top seed Arnav Papekar was ruthless as he demolished Tavish Pahwa 6-0, 6-0 in the under-14 quarter-final at the DLTA facility. PTI PDS

