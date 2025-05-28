Mumbai, May 28: The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) on Tuesday unveiled the vibrant jerseys of the 10 franchises slated to feature in the upcoming season, commencing June 12 here at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior, according to a release from MPL. For the second consecutive year, Gwalior will host the entire tournament, having been the venue for MPL's inaugural season in 2024. This year's jersey unveiling was a glittering ceremony, showcasing the new looks for both the men's and women's teams. MPL 2025: Madhya Pradesh T20 League Shifted from Indore to Gwalior Due to Monsoon.

The event was graced by players, team officials, and dignitaries from across the state, generating a wave of excitement and anticipation. Organised by Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, the men's competition, which featured five teams last season, has been expanded to seven, with the inclusion of teams from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

This season will witness the launch of a Women's Cricket League, which will be held alongside the men's matches. The women's competition will feature three teams, including one representing the capital city of Bhopal.

Speaking about the Madhya Pradesh League and Jerseys of the teams, Chairman Mahanaaryaman Scindia said, "The jersey unveiling sets the tone for an exciting season ahead. The Madhya Pradesh League has emerged as a celebration of cricketing talent and regional pride. This year, we are not only expanding the league but also introducing a women's competition, which reflects our commitment to inclusivity and growth. " Who Was the First Player to Take a Wicket on the 0th Ball in Men's International Cricket?.

Echoing the enthusiasm, GDCA president Prashant Mehta said," There is a lot of energy and anticipation around Madhya Pradesh League Season 2. The teams' jerseys represent the spirit of their regions, and we are confident that the league will offer fans thrilling cricket and unearth new talent for the state."

Men's teams: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls.

Women's teams: Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls.

