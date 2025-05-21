Gwalior, May 21 (PTI) The start of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL) has been rescheduled from May 27 to June 12 and the event has been shifted from Indore to Gwalior in view of the advancing monsoon, the event's organisers said on Wednesday.

The latest season will be held at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur here.

"The Madhya Pradesh League has been relocated from Indore to Gwalior in view of the advancing monsoon in Indore and delay in the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL)," a press release from the organisers stated.

Gwalior also hosted the inaugural edition of MPL last year, making it a familiar venue for players and organisers alike.

Originally, the league was set to commence on May 27 in Indore, aligning with the IPL's earlier scheduled conclusion on May 25. However, the IPL will now conclude on June 3 owing to a week-long halt caused by India-Pakistan military hostilities.

Organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of MP Cricket Association, the competition, which featured five teams last season, has been expanded to seven, with the inclusion of teams from the Bundelkhand and Chambal regions.

"Gwalior holds a special place in the hearts of our players and fans, and we are thrilled to return here. With two new men's teams and the introduction of our inaugural Women's League, we are proud to expand opportunities for talent across Madhya Pradesh," Madhya Pradesh League Chairman Mahanaaryaman Scindia said.

"We are pleased to confirm that all logistical preparations for the venue shift have been successfully completed," added Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) CEO Ravi Patankar.

