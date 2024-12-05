Secunderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand set up a title clash of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship after winning their semi-final fixtures against Mizoram and Odisha respectively here Thursday.

In the first semi-final, Madhya Pradesh defeated Mizoram, 3-2. Ruthi Lallawmzualli (3') gave Hockey Mizoram an early lead but Madhya Pradesh responded with goals from Naz Nousheen (13'), and Rubi Rathore (32') to edge ahead.

Also Read | PAK 92/6 in 14.2 Overs | Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2024: Salman Agha Run Out.

Captain Laltlanchhungi (52') found the equaliser for Mizoram in the fourth quarter but Tanvi (56') scored a late winner to secure MP's place in the final.

In the second semi-final, Jharkhand prevailed over Odisha 3-2 in shootout after they were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Also Read | IND U19 vs SL U19 Dream11 Prediction, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Semi Final Match in Sharjah.

Manjhi Pushpa (8') scored an early goal to give Jharkhand the lead. Anjana Xaxa (45+') restored parity as Odisha scored from a penalty corner.

The game went to the shootout after both sides failed to score during the next two quarters.

Jharkhand won the shootout 3-2 as Hemrom Leoni, Rina Kullu and Anupriya Soreng scored for the winning team.

The 3rd/4th place match between Mizoram and Odisha will take place on Friday and the final will also be held on the same day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)