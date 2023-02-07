Madrid, Feb 7 (AP) Real Madrid go to the Club World Cup without six injured players, including striker Karim Benzema and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Also not going to Morocco are defenders Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez and forward Eden Hazard.

Benzema, Courtois and Militão have not been ruled out of joining their teammates for an eventual final if Madrid qualifies, but none of the others are expected to make it.

Madrid will debut on Wednesday in a semifinal against Egyptian club Al Ahly.

Madrid has won the world club title a record seven times, including three times when the competition was called the Intercontinental Cup. (AP)

