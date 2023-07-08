Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Minute 14 of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru - Shabaib Al-Khaldi had just tucked away the opening goal for Kuwait. The Blue Tigers faithful in the stands, though, didn't let any heads drop on the pitch. The first time in 11 matches that India found themselves chasing a game, unbelievably, gave them even more impetus to get the win.

Barely a few seconds after the goal, as the Kuwait players were reeling away in celebration and before the hosts could kick off again, the Kanteerava had already begun chanting in unison - "India! India!"

Twenty-six thousand sounding like 50,000. Where else have you heard as much noise in support after conceding a goal as after scoring one?

Bengaluru's very own, captain Sunil Chhetri remarked in a heartfelt video dedicated to the fans after the triumph, "We all felt something different this time in Bengaluru. You guys were special!"

A more difficult moment to digest for the Indian fans came in the last group-stage match against the same opposition, Kuwait. Anwar Ali's unfortunate injury-time own goal meant that India not only lost the top spot in the group, but also surrendered their eight-match clean sheet run. But the way the crowd came together in his support after the full-time is sure to stay in the memory of the young defender, who confidently went on to score from the penalty spot in the semi-final shoot-out against Lebanon four days later.

It didn't matter if it was a weekday - as in the final, or a weekday with pouring rain - as in the opening game against Pakistan, Bengaluru did not fail to be India's 12th man. Even for an eternal icon like Chhetri, these couple of weeks must have been among his most special ones. Netting a sensational hat-trick against Pakistan, breaching the 90-goal mark, uniquely announcing his contract extension with Bengaluru FC, winning his fourth and India's ninth SAFF title - all at his beloved Kanteerava.

"The games against Lebanon and Kuwait weren't easy, and if you weren't there, we wouldn't have got the trophy. I'm not trying to praise you or be modest. I'm just stating a fact," the skipper added in his video.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been the city's guardian for six years now. The Kanteerava may be the most familiar territory for him, but the penalty shoot-out against Lebanon was his first for India. However, no sooner than the full-time whistle sounded, the fans had put all their faith in his safe gloves with the chants of "Oh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu!"

With utter confidence, he walked up to take his place between the sticks, and his left arm did the rest, keeping out Kuwait captain Hassan Maatouk's strike to hand India the early and decisive advantage.

Same drill in the final. However, Udanta Singh's miss meant that things got more nerve-racking as the shoot-out went to sudden death. Even though the 27-year-old sank to the ground with his hands on his head, he could walk back with his head high, consoled by the "Udanta! Udanta!" shouts from the stands. Gurpreet came to the rescue again, winning the title with the all-important and almost identical save against Kuwait's captain Khaled Hajiah.

The importance of a player's confidence on the pitch cannot be stressed enough. And the biggest source of that confidence comes from off the pitch - the fans. Chhetri aptly put it, "We're going to win some games, and then we're going to lose some. But just to know that we're all in this together gives us a lot of hope."

Whether it was Naorem Mahesh Singh surging down the left wing, Sandesh Jhingan throwing his body to make a crucial block, or even Anirudh Thapa making a miss-pass. In the good and the bad, Bengaluru always stood with the Blue Tigers. Everyone had their names chanted.

There was some hostility reserved for the visitors as well, more apparent in the matches against Pakistan and Kuwait. With boos and jeers, the Kanteerava fans let everyone know it was 'their jungle, their prey,' and they're here to make the home advantage count. But it's all love and brotherhood after the game ends. "Well played, Kuwait!" chants as the West Asians went up to collect their silver medals are a testimony to that. The Kuwait players and staff thanked and acknowledged the appreciation with claps.

Last, but not least, the Blue Tigers and the entire Kanteerava chorusing 'Vande Mataram,' which went viral across social media within a few hours, was one of the biggest goosebumps moments in Indian Football. The stadium, which sang the song with endless enthusiasm during every single match, ultimately got their reward in the final, singing it together with their heroes.

July 4 will forever be a special day for Kanteerava, Bengaluru and Indian Football. (ANI)

