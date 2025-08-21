Mumbai, August 21: The Bengaluru Blasters held their nerve in a low-scoring thriller against the Hubli Tigers at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, clinching a three-wicket win with four balls remaining on Wednesday. Naveen MG's (33* off 12) finishing touches and Suraj Ahuja's (27* off 20) composure took them past the 142-run target, after Rakshith S (61* off 42) starred for the Tigers with a half-century and four dismissals behind the stumps. In reply to the Tigers, the Blasters stumbled early as Rakshith S made his presence felt behind the stumps with two catches and a stumping that left them reeling at 50/3 in 8.1 overs. Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: Smaran Ravichandran’s Half-Century Helps Gulbarga Mystics Beat Hubli Tigers by Four Wickets.

Rohan Patil (1 off 7) was the first to go, edging Ritesh Bhatkal behind. Mayank Agarwal (11 off 11) followed, stumped off KC Cariappa. Opener, Chethan LR (32 off 24), who had set up for a big knock with three fours and a six, was also caught behind off Shreesha Achar.

Shubhang Hegde worked to absorb the pressure from the Tigers' spinners, though he did not find support. Bhuvan Raju (7 off 10) (impact player) was also caught behind off Yashraj Punja to leave the Blasters at 71/4 in 12 overs and bring Suraj Ahuja to the middle, as per a press release from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

With the required rate around ten in the final six overs, Shubhang Hegde was dismissed by Sankalp Shettenvar, in a bid to clear the ropes. Punja then picked up two wickets in two balls to send Rohan Naveen (7 off 4) and Madhav Bajaj (0 off 1) packing.

Naveen MG and Ahuja were left with 35 runs needed from 18 balls. Naveen swung the momentum with two sixes off Punja in the 18th over, before adding a six and a four in the penultimate over that yielded 15. The Blasters eventually sealed the chase in 19.2 overs.

In the first innings, the Hubli Tigers were pushed to the back foot early. Shubhang Hegde accounted for Mohammed Taha (0) in the first over, and Vidhyadhar Patil removed Prakhar Chaturvedi (9 off 12) and Devdutt Padikkal as they limped to 36/3 by the end of the fielding restrictions.

A partnership of 28 runs in 25 balls unfolded between KL Shrijith (20 off 24) and Rakshith S (61* off 42), but the former could not convert his start. He was scalped by Mohsin Khan in the ninth over. Manvanth Kumar had also laboured for a run-a-ball 16 when he was dismissed by Rohan Naveen in the 14th over.

While the wickets tumbled around him, Rakshith S waged a lone battle. He took on Prateek Jain for a four and two sixes in consecutive balls, notching up a 37-ball half century in the process. The over was the biggest of the innings with 23 runs, the KSCA press release added.

Naveen MG made an impact, dismissing Abhinav Manohar (4 off 9) and Ritesh Bhatkal (1 off 2) in the span of four balls leaving the Tigers at 107/3 in 17 overs. KC Cariappa (13 off 8) offered support to Rakshit S with two boundaries before he was dismissed in the penultimate ball of the innings. Rakshith S remained unbeaten with three fours and four sixes as the Tigers posted 141/8.

Brief Scores: Hubli Tigers 141/8 in 20 overs (Shivkumar Rakshith 61*, KL Shrijith 20; Vidyadhar Patil 2/25) vs Bengaluru Blasters 145/7 in 19.2 overs (Naveen MG 33*, Suraj Ahuja 27; Yashraj Punja 3/34).

