Dehradun, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra's Jaish Amit Modi registered an upset win over Commonwealth Games medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of Tamil Nadu to win the men's singles gold medal in table tennis at the 38th National Games here on Thursday.

Amit Modi staged a brilliant fightback to defeat 2022 Commonwealth Games men's singles bronze winner and men's team event gold medallist Sathiyan 7-11 6-11 11-7 11-8 14-12 6-11 11-6 in a seven-set thriller in the summit clash.

In the women's singles final, Selena Deepthi Selvakumar of Tamil Nadu emerged victorious, edging out Swastika Ghosh of Maharashtra 11-7 11-2 6-11 7-11 8-11 11-7 11-9 to claim the gold medal.

In mixed doubles, West Bengal's Anirban Ghosh and Ayhika Mukherjee stunned Maharashtra's Chinmaya Somaiya and Reeth Rishya Tennison 10-12 6-11 11-7 11-8 11-2 to claim the title.

Tamil Nadu won eight medals, including three gold in the table tennis competition while Maharashtra pocketed six medals, including three gold. PTI PDS

