Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 27 (ANI): Indian star shuttler HS Prannoy reached the final of the Malaysia Masters 2023 after his opponent Indonesia's Christian Adinata retired due to an unfortunate injury.

In the first set, Prannoy was leading the scoreline but in the middle of the game, Christian Adinata suffered an injury due to which Indian Shuttler entered the final of the tournament first time in his career.

Also Read | Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Prannoy had not reached the final of any tournament since the Swiss Open 2022, he will play the final after waiting for almost one year.

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy had defeated Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the men's singles quarterfinals clash to advance into the semifinals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Prannoy showed remarkable resilience, making a great comeback to clinch the match by 25-23,18-21,21-13 in a marathon clash that lasted for 91 minutes.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Flop XI, Part 2: List of Players Who Have Failed to Impress in the Ongoing Indian Premier League Season 16.

Prannoy will face the winner of the semi-final encounter between Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi and the People's Republic of China's Weng Hong Yang on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)