The league stages of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally over. After two months of breathtaking cricket which pushed to the edge of our seats, it's time to take a look back from the takaways from this season of the IPL. A full year of preparation and hardwork, sometimes setbacks like injuries and the efforts to get out of it is what the players look at before each season of IPL and then again reassess and review their performances in each edition to move forward and come back stronger next year and contribute to their team's victory. A few youngsters definitely made their mark this season while some veterans chose the IPL 2023 as a stage to comeback. But there were some key cricketers both young and experienced, who despite constant backing and trust, failed to deliver when it mattered, in this article we will take a look at those cricketers, who failed to impress at all in the league stages of the IPL 2023. IPL 2023 Flop XI, Part I: List of Players Who Have Failed to Impress in the Ongoing Indian Premier League Season 16.

IPL 2023 Flop XI, Part 2

Rohit Sharma: Intent without end result. Has been the story of Rohit Sharma for some time in the IPL now as his last good season in the IPL seems to be fading from memory. Average of 22.4 and a strike rate of 134. Rohit Sharma is too good a player to stay just a cameo player. Rohit Sharma Gives Epic Response, Reveals Dressing Room's Conversation While Talking About His Poor Form in IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Prithvi Shaw: In attempt to open the Indian team doors, Shaw might have closed it for himself as he had a season with 13.2 average and strike rate of 124. A very disappointing campaign for him as he didn't even play the full 14 games and used as an impact player in a few.

Deepak Hooda: His 77 runs in 11 games at an average of 6.9 and strike rate of 89.6 might be the worst individual performance from a top tier capped Indian batter in the history of IPL. His performance this season needs serious addressing.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram's form in the SA20 didn't suggest that he will end up with only 248 runs with an average of 125.9 after playing 14 games. When the team SRH looked at him during trouble, he disappointed them big time with his mediocre contributions in the batting department.

Harry Brook: A century and then nothing. The story of Harry Brook in this IPL. He scored 90 runs in rest of his 10 games and with a average of 21 and strike rate of 123.4. Given his price was more than 13 crore, a little more was expected from the overseas star.

Riyan Parag: From wanting to hit 4 sixes in one over to hitting 5 sixes in his entire season, sums up how IPL 2023 went for the Assam cricketer. 78 runs in 7 games with dreadful strike rate of 118 doesn't justify the amount of backing he got from the Rajasthan Royals.

Hardik Pandya: With only 297 runs at a modest strike rate of 130 and only 3 wickets under his bag, Hardik Pandya is a surprise inclusion in the list of underperformers in IPL 2023. Since joining GT, Hardik has tried to take an anchor role at the top of the order instead of being the hard-hitting finisher he always was,but didn't find his usual rhythm and ended up with a not so good season, both with bat and ball.

Krunal Pandya: Mere 180 runs at a strike rate of 116.9, it has been a forgettable season for Krunal Pandya with a bat. He has had opportunities to bat at the top of the order in important positions but failed to take the opportunity. 9 wickets with the ball has been his silver lining of the season but it was not nearly enough for his standards. 'Been a Season That Will Remain With Me' Krunal Pandya Pens Down Emotional Note After LSG's IPL 2023 Campaign Comes to an End.

Sam Curran: Average of 48.9 with economy of 10.22 doesn't go with the man of the tournament of the recently finished ICC T20 World Cup 2022 but in reality it has happened. Sam failed to generate any confidence with the ball both in powerplay or death although he had some decent knocks with the bat.

Umran Malik: The person who was called the next pace sensation of India had a below average IPL and he didn't even play all the 14 games. His economy of 10.85 in 8 games with just 5 games was enough for him to get dropped and end the season on a low.

Umesh Yadav: 1 wicket in 8 games and an economy of 9.95 was enough to explain how disastrous the campaign was for the quick from Vidarbha. He struggled to get the similar movement he got form the Mumbai wicket last season and was taken to the cleaners.

There are several cricketers from this list who have just been unlucky or not used well by the think tank that has caused a poor run of form or drop in confidence. Whatever it is, these players have to take this setback in their stride, specially the youngsters and return strongly with a strong preparation behind them and belief that they can succeed again according to their reputation at this level.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2023 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).