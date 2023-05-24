Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 24 (ANI): Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth started their campaign at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2023 on a winning note on Wednesday.

In her women's singles first-round match, the Olympic gold medalist PV Sindhu won against Line Christophersen of Denmark.

Sindhu emerged victorious by 21-13, 17-21, 21-18. Sindhu made a great start, winning the first game comprehensively. In the second game, the Danish made a comeback and won a close-fought game. Sindhu managed to hold her nerves and despite Line's competitiveness, she won the final game by 21-18 to advance to the next round.

In his first-round men's singles match, Kidambi defeated France's Toma Junior Popov. The Indian made light work of Popov, defeating him within two straight games by 21-12, 21-16.

Later tonight, Lakshya Sen, Prannnoy HS and Malvika Bansod will be in action.

Malaysia Masters started on May 23 and will go on till May 28. (ANI)

