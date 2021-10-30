Manchester, Oct 30 (AP) Manchester City slumped to a second loss in its Premier League title defense as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher earned Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City's hopes of recovering from Zaha's sixth-minute goal were hit when Aymeric Laporte was sent off in first-half stoppage time for bringing down Zaha when he was the last man.

Gabriel Jesus had a 60th-minute goal disallowed for a narrow offside against Phil Foden in the buildup.

Gallagher then added a second goal on the break in the 88th minute, consigning City to its first loss in the league since the opening round against Tottenham.

City dropped five points behind leader Chelsea. (AP)

