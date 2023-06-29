Manchester, Jun 29 (AP) Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds (USD 69 million).

The agreement was confirmed on Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further 5 million pounds (USD 6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets. AP

