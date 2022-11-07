Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Top professionals like Olympian Udayan Mane, defending champion Manu Gandas and Shamim Khan will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Telangana Masters golf tournament beginning here on Wednesday.

Others include Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Varun Parikh and Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankan's Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran as well as Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players, including professionals Haider Hussain, Mohd Azhar and Hardik S Chawda as well as amateurs Tej Gangavarapu, Milind Soni, Sankeerth Nidadavolu and Vilok Gadwal.

Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, on Monday launched the tournament which will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Club and carry a prize purse of Rs 40 lakh.

The Pro-Am event will be held on Tuesday.

The tournament will witness participation by 125 golfers (121 professionals and four amateurs).

