Fatorda (Goa) [India], April 3 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez remains optimistic despite his team's 2-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC in the first leg of the ISL 2024-25 semi-finals.

Speaking at the post-match press conference on Wednesday, the Spaniard urged his players and fans to believe in a turnaround when the Gaurs take the field at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda for the second leg on Sunday.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Hindi Commentary Funny Memes: Navjot Singh Sidhu's Epic Metaphors and OTT Analogies Inspire Hilarious Jokes and Viral Instagram Reels.

"For me, the final score alone doesn't tell the full story of the game," Marquez stated. "Maybe we didn't create as many clear chances as Bengaluru, but we were in control, especially in the second half. Overall, I'm not very angry or disappointed with our performance."

FC Goa went into the match after a nearly month-long break from competitive football, something the tactician believes played a role in the team's performance. "Before today, we last played on March 8. Perhaps Mumbai City FC also felt similarly in their playoff game against Bengaluru. That said, BFC are a very good team. The reality is that we now need to try to turn this score around, but I am also very proud that we finished ten points above them in the league because they are a top team."

Also Read | West Indies Cricket Board Aims for Day-Night Test Against Australia at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The Men in Orange now face a challenging task in the second leg, needing at least two goals to force extra time and three to win outright. However, Manolo Marquez is confident in his team's ability to rise to the occasion.

"We have 90 more minutes. We have to try and score at least two goals, in which case, we would get 30 more minutes to complete the turnaround - and that too at home," he said. "Bengaluru are very strong offensively, but let's see. Anything is possible in football."

Marquez also called on FC Goa's fans to play their part in making Fatorda a fortress on Sunday. "When we played here during the league season, we were leading 2-0, and the crowd pushed Bengaluru to make a comeback.

"Now, it's our turn. We know there will be a lot of fans at Fatorda. We want our supporters to come to the stadium and do as good as or even better than the Bengaluru FC fans did tonight."

Goa have already defeated the Blues 3-0 at home in the league season, and with the passionate backing of the home fans, the 56-year-old believes his team can pull off another big result. "It's a game, and anything can happen. It's completely different from the league season, but obviously, there is always hope."

The Gaurs will now look to channel that hope into action as they prepare for a high-stakes second leg in Fatorda, with a spot in the final on the line for Manolo Marquez and his men.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)