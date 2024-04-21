New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala set themselves on course for a second successive win in the ongoing Olympic Selection Trials 1&2, topping their respective qualification rounds here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range on Sunday.

Manu shot an aggregate of 585 in the women's 25M Pistol OST T2 qualification, to lead the five-woman field into the finals in pole position. The Olympian had won the T1 trials on Saturday.

Also Read | KKR Beat RCB By 1 Run in IPL 2024; Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer Star As Knight Riders Clinch Thrilling Win in Kolkata.

Esha Singh followed her in second with a 581, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar was third with 577. Abhidnya Ashok Patil with 572 and Rhythm Sangwan, the second Paris Olympic quota holder in the field along with Manu, with 566, brought up the rear.

In the men's 25M Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) OST T2, odds-on favourite Anish Bhanwala continued to dominate proceedings, topping the qualification round with a score of 582. His fellow Paris quota holder Vijayveer Sidhu was second with 580, while Bhavesh Shekhawat was third on the same score as Vijayveer, but with lesser inner 10s.

Also Read | PBKS 99/7 in 15.2 Overs | PBKS vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Sai Kishore Accounts for Shashank Singh, Punjab Kings Slide Further Into Trouble.

Ankur Goel (573) and Adarsh Singh (571), barring a miracle in the final two trials in Bhopal, look out of the reckoning already.

As things stand, Manu and Esha in the women's pistol and Anish and Vijayveer in the men's RFP look the more likely to take the flight to Paris from these events.

The finals and with them the crucial podium points, come up on Monday (April 22, 2024). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)