New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker, two-time Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara and ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat are among five athletes nominated for the BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' award.

Indian cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and ace golfer Aditi Ashok are the two others shortlisted for the honour by an eminent jury of sports journalists and writers.

The winner will be decided by public voting.

The fans can vote for their favourite star on any of the language platforms of the BBC. The voting is open till January 31 and the winner will be announced on February 17.

In addition, three other awards will be presented: Emerging Player of the Year award, to recognise the achievements of a young female athlete, Lifetime Achievement award, to celebrate a female sports veteran for their unparalleled contribution to sports, and Para Sportswoman of the Year award, to highlight excellence in para-sports.

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Pritam Siwach and Paralympics medallist Preethi Pal were present at the event to announce the nominees.

Siwach, who received the lifetime achievement award in the previous edition, lauded the BBC for the initiative and tipped Bhaker to win this time.

"Winnings an Olympic medal is a huge achievement and Manu has won two, that's huge. But I'd also like to say Vinesh did really well in wrestling. But it was her bad luck that the medal was taken from her," Siwach said.

This year's supplement of BBC ISWOTY is Champions' Champions which includes a special documentary and stories highlighting the individuals behind the creation of sports champions.

"Now in its fifth year, the BBC's Indian Sportswoman of the Year is unprecedented in its ability to bring women's sporting achievement the fore and has rightly shone a bright light on a range of inspirational sports stars across the country.

"We're delighted to announce the nominees for this year's awards and look forward to showcasing their talent and dedication to the world," BBC News Deputy Global Director Fiona Crack said.

"I am thrilled that the ISWOTY awards continue to celebrate trailblazing female athletes by recognising their outstanding achievements. These accolades play a pivotal role in promoting inclusivity, breaking gender stereotypes, and enhance the visibility of women's sports," CEO of Collective Newsroom Rupa Jha said.

