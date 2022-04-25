Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Following a dismal show in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his gratitude to the well-wishers and said many sporting giants have gone through such phases.

MI is currently having the worst run in the history of IPL. The five-time champions have faced defeat in all the eight matches they have played so far.

"We haven't put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment.

Also want to appreciate our well-wishers who've shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far," tweeted Rohit Sharma.

The MI skipper is also having an off time with the bat as he has only scored 153 runs in eight games.

On Sunday, Mumbai suffered their eighth defeat of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants, after KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 and Krunal Pandya's three-wicket haul guided their side to a 36-run win.

MI are next scheduled to clash with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)

