Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) concluded in grand fashion at Gurugram University on Wednesday, with Marathi Vultures and Tamil Lioness clinching the men's and women's titles, respectively, after a series of thrilling performances.

Marathi Vultures in the men's category and Tamil Lioness in the women's category were crowned champions, and the crowd erupted to congratulate both teams.

Also Read | RR vs MI IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Meanwhile, a third award, GI-PKL Championship Trophy, was awarded to Tamil Lioness for their stellar show in the megaevent. The GI-PKL Championship Trophy stands out as a symbol of ultimate supremacy in the league. It was a complete domination by Tamil Lioness in the GI-PKL as the team also topped the points table in the League stage, winning most matches.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, who was the chief guest for the GI-PKL finals, presented the trophies to the victorious teams, commending their excellence and sportsmanship, as per a press release from GI-PKL.

Also Read | RR vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 50.

The Special Guest, D Suresh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana and Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), President Kanthi D. Suresh also graced the finals.

In the women's final, Tamil Lioness outclassed Telugu Cheetahs 31-19 on Wednesday. Tamil Lioness won the final with a strong defensive display. They earned 14 tackle points and 4 all-out points and dominated the contest.

Despite Telugu Cheetahs executing 3 super tackles, they couldn't match the intensity. A clinical all-around performance crowned the Tamil Lionesses as champions.

In the men's final, Marathi Vultures defeated Tamil Lions 40-30 to clinch the title. Captain Sunil Narwal was the star of the show, leading from the front with a commanding performance in the final. With 17 tackle points and 4 all-outs, Vultures outclassed the Lions despite their 21 raid points. A deserving win for Marathi Vultures.

The 13-day-long GI-PKL tournament turned out to be a grand success, bringing together Indian and international players for a high-octane display of Kabaddi, capturing the imagination of fans and showcasing the sport's global appeal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)