Monaco, Jul 17 (AP) Women's marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich was provisionally suspended for a positive doping test, track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday.

Chepngetich tested positive for a banned diuretic and masking agent in March and “opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing,” the investigators said.

The Kenyan runner set the world record by almost two minutes at the Chicago Marathon last October in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 56 seconds.

The AIU gave no timetable for a disciplinary case. (AP) AM

