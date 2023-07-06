Paris [France], July 6 (ANI): Spanish footballer Marco Asensio has been signed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a three-year contract, marking his departure from Real Madrid to join the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

According to the official website of Paris Saint Germain, it stated "Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Marco Asensio. The Spanish forward joins the Parisian club on a three-year deal through to June 2026."

Also Read | ‘Was Thinking About My Process’ Tilak Varma Reacts After Being Handed Maiden National Team Call-Up in India’s T20I Squad for West Indies Tour.

After coming through the RCD Mallorca youth academy, Marco Asensio made his first-team debut with his hometown club during the 2013/14 season.

After joining Real Madrid in summer 2015, he was immediately loaned out to RCD Espanyol where he scored four times in 37 appearances, including a brace and an assist on his debut for the Catalan club.

Also Read | Bas De Leede Stars As Netherlands Seal ICC World Cup 2023 Spot With Crucial Super Six Victory Over Scotland.

Marco Asensio then returned to Madrid where, over seven seasons, he won three La Liga titles (2017, 2020, 2022), two Spanish Super Cups (2017 & 2020), three Champions Leagues (2017, 2018, 2022), four Club World Cups (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022), three UEFA Super Cups (2016, 2017 and 2022) and a Copa del Rey (2023).

The left-footer was called up by Spain for the first time in May 2016 and was part of Julen Lopetegui's 2018 World Cup squad. Four years later, Marco Asensio featured in his second World Cup, scoring once.

According to the official website of PSG, Marco Asensio said, "It's a privilege to be part of this great club," said Marco Asensio. "I'm looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)