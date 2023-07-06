A big piece of news is coming from the Paris Saint-Germain camp that defender Milan Skriniar has signed a five-year deal with the defending champions of Ligue 1. The Slovak international's contract will run until 30 June 2028. This deal marks the end of a six-year-long association with the Italian club Inter-Milan. Barcelona Sign Defender Inigo Martinez From Athletic Club on Two-Year Contract

Milan Skriniar Pens Five-Year Deal With PSG

🆕✍️ Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that Milan Škriniar has signed a five-year deal with the club. The Slovak defender’s contract runs until 30 June 2028.#WelcomeŠkriniar https://t.co/4tlU6H52Zk — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 6, 2023

