Mount Maunganui, Apr 5 (AP) Opener Rhys Mariu and Michael Bracewell made half centuries and Daryl Mitchell passed 2,000 runs as New Zealand scored 264-8, batting first Saturday in the rain-shortened third one-day international against Pakistan.

Mariu posted his maiden half century in his second ODI and went on to make 58 from 61 balls. Mitchell scored 43 after New Zealand was sent in to bat in a match reduced by a wet outfield to 42 overs per side.

Mitchell came into the match with 1,998 runs in one-day internationals with finished with 2,041 runs from 52 matches in which he averages 49.7.

Captain Bracewell finished strongly, making 59 from 40 balls and helping New Zealand put on 99 from the last 19 overs.

Pakistan won the toss and bowled first for the third time in the three-match series. The tactic was unsuccessful in the first two matches which New Zealand won by 73 and 84 runs.

On Saturday, Pakistan gained first use of a pitch at Bay Oval which had been covered for two days because of rain. The rain left damp patches close to the pitch which caused the start of play to be delayed by 90 minutes.

After losing his opening partner Nick Kelly with the total only 13, Mariu put on 74 for the second wicket with Henry Nicholls (31). He was out in the 18th over, trapped lbw by left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem who beat his sweep shot with a flighted delivery.

Mitchell kept up a steady pace, putting on 61 with Tim Seifert (26) for the fourth wicket. At the midpoint of its inning New Zealand was 109-3.

By the 32nd over, New Zealand was 165-4 and Pakistan bowlers were still keeping a grip on the run-rate. But Bracewell managed to break out and hit six sixes to boost New Zealand to a highly competitive total. (AP)

