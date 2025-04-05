Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: IPL 2025 The Chennai Super Kings are on a two-game losing streak in the Indian Premier League and they will look to turn things around when they face the Delhi Capitals at home this afternoon. Chennai have failed to play to their true potential so far and barring a home win against Mumbai, it has not been the most ideal starts. Delhi on the other hand have played two and won two, highlighting a marked progress from a team that has lacked consistency in past seasons. Under the leadership of Akshar Patel, the Delhi side will push to continue their winning run and stay competitive in the playoffs race. CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 17.

MS Dhoni could return as the Chennai skipper for this game with Ruturaj Gaikwad an injury doubt. Devon Conway and Rahul Tripathi at the top will need to provide a stable start to the home side as it helps take the pressure off the middle-order. Jamie Overton is likely to be part of the playing eleven for Chennai here with the pitch offering something to the pacers.

Delhi have quality in their top order in the form of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, K L Rahul, and Abhishek Porel. Tristan Stubbs is likely to get a place in the playing eleven for this match. Mitchell Starc took five wickets in the last game for Delhi and he will be the pick of the bowlers again here.

When is CSK vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennai Super Kings lock horns against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 4. The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Chepauk in Chennai, and starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). CSK vs DC Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match 17.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Kannada, and Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. For the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of CSK vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Delhi look the more balanced of the two teams and it will not be a surprise if they will emerge winners here.

