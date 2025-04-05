Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Punjab Kings have surprised everyone as they sit comfortably at the top of the Indian Premier League standings with two wins out of two. They next face the Rajasthan Royals this evening where they will look to continue their winning momentum. Shreyas Iyer has added value to this team with his leadership skills getting the best out of the players. The team has been the perennial underachievers in this league and this could very well be the breakout season for them. Opponents Rajasthan on the other hand have lost two and won one so far. They secured a much needed victory against Chennai in the last game. PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 18.

Punjab’s strength certainly lies in their batting depth which features the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Marco Jansen all featuring in the side. Shreyas Iyer is a consistent run scorer and takes the pressure off the other batters. In Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh, they have two wicket taking options perfect for T20 cricket.

Sanju Samson returns as skipper for Rajasthan after featuring as an impact player in the last three games. His return on the field will certainly help the team in executing the game plans well. The form of Yashasvi Jaiswal is a matter of concern with the youngster failing to provide the platform for other batters to build upon. The likes of Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma will continue to chip in with wickets.

When is PBKS vs RR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

League leaders Punjab Kings will clash against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5. The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, and starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 & 2, Star Sports 1 & 2 Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu TV channels. For the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Punjab Kings look the stronger of the two teams and they should secure a routine win here.

