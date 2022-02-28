Washington, Feb 28 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Atalanta is looking to end a miserable run of results and reignite its bid for another top-four finish in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini's side has only won one of its last eight league matches in a streak stretching back to December and has slipped six points below fourth-place Juventus.

Gasperini will not be on the touchline for the match against relegation-threatened Sampdoria after he was sent off for insulting the referee during last week's 1-0 loss at Fiorentina. Samp has won two of its four matches since Marco Giampaolo took over as coach and is four points above the drop zone.

SPAIN

Granada hosts Cádiz hoping to end a five-match losing streak in the Spanish league. It was outscored 13-3 during that streak, and its last win came last year against defending champion Atlético Madrid, eight matches ago.

The poor run left Granada three points above the relegation zone. Second-to-last Cádiz is winless in four straight games in all competitions. But it has lost only one of its five league games since coach Sergio González took over. (AP)

