Washington, May 31 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday:

GERMANY

Also Read | All is Well Between CSK Stars MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, Here's How We Know!.

Stuttgart hosts Hamburger SV in the first leg of their relegation/promotion playoff to determine which team plays in the Bundesliga next season.

Stuttgart finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga after drawing with Hoffenheim on the final day, while Hamburg's fans and players briefly thought they had clinched automatic promotion on Sunday.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Hamburg won its game against SV Sandhausen and was set to finish second in the second division with Heidenheim losing at Jahn Regensburg.

But Heidenheim scored two goals in injury time to finish top of the division and leave Hamburg third in the playoff place. Hamburg is bidding to rejoin the top teams after five seasons in the second division.

It was previously the only team to have played every season in the Bundesliga since the league was formed in 1963. The first leg is in Stuttgart with the second leg to follow in Hamburg on Monday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)