Sydney, Jun 2 (AP) The Matildas finally have a fulltime coach after Joe Montemurro 's appointment Monday to guide the Australian women's national soccer team.

The World Cup semifinalists have been without a permanent head coach since Tony Gustavsson's contract expired after the Olympics in Paris last year, with Tom Sermanni working as interim manager.

Hours after Montemurro was announced as coach Monday, the team beat Argentina 4-1 in a friendly which was Sermanni's last game in the interim role.

Montemurro, who is Australian, started his coaching career in Melbourne and has had success in Europe.

Before joining French powerhouse Lyon last year, he won five trophies with Juventus following a successful stint at Arsenal, where he claimed the 2018 FA Women's League Cup and the Women's Super League in 2019.

The 55-year-old Montemurro signed a three-year deal with Football Australia for a span that includes next year's Asian Cup at home, the 2027 Women's World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“Joe brings world-class experience, a deep understanding of the Australian football landscape, and a genuine connection to our national identity," Football Australia chief executive Heather Garriock said. “Importantly, he has spent the last decade coaching at the very highest levels of the women's game in Europe and brings with him an unparalleled understanding of what is required to compete and succeed at the top of modern football.”

Montemurro, who will formally take charge on June 16 ahead of the June-July FIFA international window, said the appointment was the “honor of a lifetime.”

“This team means so much to so many Australians, and I'm humbled by the opportunity to help shape its next chapter,” he said in a statement. “There's a generation of talent coming through and major tournaments on the horizon.

“My job is to honor the legacy, harness the momentum, and help this team play football that inspires and unites." (AP)

