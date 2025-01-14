New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): With the Kho Kho World Cup making a splash as the first mega international event of India's traditional sport, care was taken by the organisers to see that the playing arena has infrastructure that matches global norms for such an event.

The matches are being played on mats which were put into shape after consulting many experts.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Might Have to Travel to Pakistan Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Here’s Why.

The first Kho Kho World Cup started in New Delhi on Monday with a grand opening ceremony and the event will continue till January 19. The first match of the tournament saw India play Nepal in men's action.

Ashok Kumar Somani, director of Gravolite India Private Limited, told ANI that his company consulted many experts to see that mats they provided "are injury-free". Gravolite India Private Limited has provided mats for the event.

Also Read | Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Men's Team Secures Comprehensive 64-34 Win Over Brazil Men's Team, Inches Closer To Reach Knockouts.

"Earlier Kho Kho was played on muddy surfaces but when it was decided to take the sport to the international level, it was necessary to ensure that no game is played on muddy surfaces and mats were introduced...We consulted many experts...We ensured that the mats should be made injury-free...We have been successful in doing that...We also provide mats for practice purposes," he said.

A vibrant opening ceremony marked the inauguration of the Kho Kho World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

A sand art projection - paying ode to Mother Earth - began the show after which a ceremonial parade was held. The Kho Kho Federation of India unveiled the World Cup trophy for both men's and women's tournaments with the lifting of the cube leading to loud cheers throughout the stadium.

After a performance celebrating India and highlighting the vibrant and colourful culture of the country, the participating countries took part in a parade in the stadium with athletes waving to the crowd. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)