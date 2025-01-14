The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is not very far with fans excitedly waiting for some of the world's top cricket teams to lock horns and determine the best. The eight-team tournament is slated to get underway in Pakistan, starting on February 19. After a long standoff between India and Pakistan over the former's reluctance to travel to the neighbouring country, in December 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule was announced and it was confirmed that the India national cricket team will have its matches in Dubai while the other games will be played across several venues in Pakistan. Despite India having their games in Dubai, Rohit Sharma might have to visit Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Read below to find out the reason. Will Rohit Sharma Go To Pakistan for Captains' Photoshoot for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?.

The India national cricket team has been placed in Group A of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Men in Blue will kickstart their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai before locking horns against Pakistan in what is expected to be a mouth-watering contest on February 23. India's group stage campaign will end with their showdown against New Zealand on March 2.

Here's Why Rohit Sharma Might Have to Visit Pakistan Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

It is customary for every captain to visit the host nation of an ICC event prior to the tournament to attend the captain's press conference and photoshoot. Rohit Sharma will lead India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and several reports in the Indian media have stated that he might make the move to Pakistan for the event before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, there has been no official confirmation on this and fans will look forward to what happens in this regard. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

With the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host their first ICC event after a gap of 28 years. The last time Pakistan hosted an ICC event was way back in 1996 when they had jointly hosted the ODI World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan are the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, having won the title in 2017 with an emphatic victory over India in the final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).