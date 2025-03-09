Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): New Zealand right-arm seamer Matt Henry, who missed the final against India due to a shoulder injury, ended the ICC Champions Trophy as the highest wicket-taker.

Henry finished the tournament with 10 scalps to his name in four matches, at a stellar average of 16.70. India's seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy ended as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets each.

In the first match against the hosts, Pakistan, at Karachi, the seasoned quick snapped two wickets in his spell of 7.2 overs, conceding just 25 runs and bowling a sole maiden over.

In the second group stage encounter against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi, the 33-year-old returned with just one wicket in his nine overs, giving away 57 runs in his spell.

In the last match of Group A against India, Henry went on to bag a sizzling five-wicket haul in Dubai. He cleaned up India's star-studded batting line-up and scythed the wickets of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami in his wicket pool and conceded 42 runs in his eight overs.

In the semi-final game against South Africa at Lahore, Henry took two scalps in his spell of seven overs and gave away 43 runs. He took the wickets of Rayan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner also finished the campaign with nine scalps to his name from five matches at an average of 33.33. New Zealand spinner Michael Bracewell followed next with eight scalps to his name in five matches at an average of 25.12.

On the other hand, Henry's compatriot Rachin Ravindra was crowned the Player of the Tournament for his stellar display with the bat. The explosive southpaw ended the campaign as the leading run-getter with 263 runs to his name in four matches at an average of 65.75. (ANI)

