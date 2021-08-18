Melbourne [Australia], August 18 (ANI): Australian bowlers Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen will miss the upcoming home series against India women's team slated to begin in September.

Australia and India will battle it out across all three formats, with the schedule including three ODIs, a historic day-night Test match at the WACA Ground, and three T20Is.

The Cricket Australia National Selection Panel (NSP) on Wednesday announced an 18-player squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Bank series against India.

Stella Campbell and Georgia Redmayne have been selected in their first Australian squad, while Maitlan Brown returns after an extended layoff with a hamstring injury.

"We're really confident with the squad that we've assembled and are pleased to be able to include Stella and Georgia as well as welcoming back Maitlan who's missed a large amount of cricket through injury," National Selector Shawn Flegler said in a statement.

"Stella is yet another young fast bowler to have come through the pathway and adds another layer of depth to an emerging pace bowling group. She's a tall, bouncy fast bowler who we feel could be a real option throughout the series, particularly with the conditions in Perth.

"Georgia's selection is recognition of the strong couple of domestic seasons she's produced, and it's been pleasing to see her really start to her expand game in recent times. She provides strong cover for the top-order and adds good variety as a left-hander, with her 'keeping ability a bonus as well," he added.

Schutt and Belinda Vakarewa requested not to be considered for selection due to personal reasons, while Jonassen has been ruled out with a bone stress injury in her tibia.

"We're fully supportive of the requests from Belinda and Megan to not be considered for selection and will continue to work with them to ensure they have the appropriate support. As leader of the bowling attack, Megan's absence will provide the opportunity for someone else to play the type of role she has so well over a lengthy period," said Flegler.

"Jess is another big loss and will be disappointed to miss out, but she's another one that's worked hard over the winter and with a long summer ahead, her focus will be to get herself right with a lot of cricket left in the season," he added.

Speaking on the injury to Jonassen, Australian Team Physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said, "Unfortunately, Jess has developed some right shin pain during the pre-season. She has been diagnosed with a bone stress injury in her tibia and will therefore be unavailable for the upcoming series against India."

The series will get underway with ODIs on September 19 while the only Test will be played on September 30.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

