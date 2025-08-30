Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 30 (ANI): Mehak Sharma and Lovepreet Singh added two more medals to India's tally after clinching a silver and bronze, respectively, on the firnal day of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 on Saturday, as per the Olympics website.

At the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Mehak lifted a total of 253 kg (110 kg in the snatch and 143 kg in the clean and jerk) in the women's 86 kg category. Olympian Luniarra Sipaia of Samoa took the top honours after lifting 261 kg (111 kg snatch + 150 kg clean and jerk).

Also Read | Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Commonwealth Games medallist Mary Taiwo Osijo of Nigeria completed the podium with a 231 kg lift (103 kg snatch + 128 kg clean and jerk), according to the Olympics website. Mehak opened the snatch phase of the event with a lift of 103 kg before bettering it to 107 kg on her second attempt and raising it to 110 kg on the third.

In the clean and jerk, Mehak successfully began the proceedings at 130 kg and then raised it to 137 kg on her second attempt. She saved her best for the last and lifted 143 kg to finish with a total of 253 kg.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Stats vs Pakistan: A Look at How India’s T20I Captain Has Performed Against Arch-Rivals Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Meanwhile, Lovepreet ensured that India finished with a medal in the final event of the championships by claiming bronze in the 110 kg+. The Indian weightlifter successfully lifted 175 kg in the snatch and topped it off with 205 kg in the clean and jerk to bring the total to 380 kg.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanele Mao of Samoa took the gold with a staggering total of 401 kg (181 kg snatch + 220 kg clean and jerk), while two-time Olympian David Liti of New Zealand settled for silver after lifting 397 kg (177 kg snatch + 220 kg clean and jerk).

In his first attempt, Lovepreet successfully cleared 167 kg in the snatch and then went up to 173 kg before clearing 177 kg on his final try. In the clean and jerk, he started with a strong lift of 205 kg but failed to record a valid lift on his remaining two attempts, where he attempted 215 kg and 216 kg.

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025: Indian medal winners

Men: Ajith Narayana (71kg) - gold medal, Ajaya Babu Valluri (79kg) - gold medal, Muthupandi Raja (65kg) - silver medalDilbag Singh (94kg) - silver medal, Lovepreet Singh (110 kg+) - bronze medal

Women: Mirabai Chanu (48 kg) - gold medal, Soumya Sunil Dalvi (48 kg) - silver medal, Sneha Soren (53 kg) - silver medalBindyarani Devi (58 kg) - silver medal, Nirupama Devi (63 kg) - silver medal, Mehak Sharma (86+ kg) - silver medal, Harjinder Kaur (69 kg) - bronze medal, Vanshita Verma (86 kg) - bronze medal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)