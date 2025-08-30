Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: Augsburg will battle against the Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich in the matchweek two of the 2025-26 edition. The Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be hosted at WWK Arena on Saturday. Augsburg have looked confident in the new season of the Bundesliga. The club defeated SC Freiburg in their opening game of the Bundesliga. Augsburg will be at home for their upcoming fixture, and they will be keen for a positive outcome. Bayern Munich's Schedule In UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the German Giants Will Play In League Stage of UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, started their new campaign on a dominating note. The Bundesliga winners defeated RB Leipzig in their first league game of the new season and then thrashed Wehen Wiesbaden in the German cup competition. Even though they are coming as visitors in their upcoming fixture, Bayern Munich will be confident to take down their opponents.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Match Details

Match Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Date Saturday, August 30 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue WWK Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Augsburg will take on Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, August 30. The Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match will be held at the Allianz Arena and will begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online.

