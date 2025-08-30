The Asia Cup 2025 is not very far away and among the other matches, fans would have their eyes firmly fixed on the India vs Pakistan showdown. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on September 14 and is surely is going to be a blockbuster clash. Some of the top stars in T20I cricket will be in action when the two Asian giants square off against each other in a bid to secure continental supremacy. Ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, let us take a look at how Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, has performed against arch-rivals in past contests. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs PAK Matches Ahead of Mega Match in 2025 Edition.

India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket due to strained political ties and there was a big uncertainty over IND vs PAK cricket matches after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and the military conflict that followed. The Asia Cup 2025 schedule was released amid this uncertainty and earlier, the Sports Ministry of India issued a clarification stating that India and Pakistan won't play each other in bilateral matches across any competition and can only take on each other in multi-team events. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

How Has Suryakumar Yadav Performed Against Pakistan in T20Is?

Suryakumar Yadav undoubtedly is one of the biggest names in the world of T20I cricket and his ability to manufacture unorthodox shots at various junctures of a match is truly special to watch. But despite all his exploits in the shortest version of the match, Suryakumar Yadav does not boast a T20I record he would have liked against arch-rivals Pakistan. Let us take a look at Suryakumar Yadav's stats vs Pakistan, below.

Suryakumar Yadav Stats vs Pakistan

Matches Runs Strike-Rate Average Highest Score 5 64 118.51 12.80 18

As one can see above, Suryakumar Yadav has not had the success he would have wanted against Pakistan. The right-hander has played a total of five matches against Pakistan, where he scored just 64 runs at an average of 12.80. Moreover, his strike rate is also pretty unforgettable, languishing in the 118.51 range.

Despite the fact that he has not had a great record against Pakistan, a lot of eyeballs will be on him as he leads India as well in T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav is the kind of player who can turn a game around any instant with the bat and he would look to better his record against Pakistan come Asia Cup 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).