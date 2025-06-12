New Delhi [India] June 12 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the new captain of the men's ODI team, with the 27-year-old set to lead the side for the next 12 months, according to the ICC website.

Miraz takes over the reins from Najmul Hossain Shanto and will officially begin his tenure during Bangladesh's upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka next month.

Speaking after being appointed captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz felt elated at his appointment.

"Captaining the national team is a dream come true. I'm incredibly honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me. This is a proud moment for me and my family," Mehidy Hasan said.

"I believe in this group -- we have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket. I want us to express ourselves confidently, stay committed, and keep playing with heart for the country."

The all-rounder has previously captained Bangladesh in four ODIs in Shanto's absence.

With 1617 runs and 110 wickets in 105 ODIs, Miraz is currently ranked No. 4 among ODI all-rounders in the ICC rankings.

He is also part of an exclusive group of Bangladeshi cricketers, alongside Mohammad Rafique, Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan, to have completed the 1000 runs and 100 wickets double in the format.

Earlier, the all-rounder was named as the vice-captain in Bangaldesh's Test squad for their first assignment of the next World Test Championship cycle next month in Sri Lanka.

BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen pointed to the all-rounder's consistency behind the decision to reward him.

"Miraz has consistently delivered with both bat and ball and brings a fighting spirit and infectious energy to the team. His performances, leadership qualities, and overall maturity make him a fitting choice to guide the team through this transitional phase in our ODI journey."

"We're grateful for the positivity and character Shanto displayed during his captaincy stint. He remains an integral part of our leadership group and a key figure in the batting unit," he added. (ANI)

